Snow showers expected to blast parts of Western PA could affect Friday's commute

More snow is on the way for Western Pennsylvania.

And that snow could impact Friday morning driving conditions.

A special weather statement issued early Friday morning by the National Weather Service said a band of moderate to heavy snow showers could affect visibility and cause hazardous conditions along some area highways and parts of Westmoreland, Washington, Indiana, and Fayette counties.

“Visibility will briefly drop to less than a half mile in the heaviest of these snow showers, with a quick half-inch of accumulation possible,” the special statement said. “The snow may create slick spots on area roads, especially on untreated and secondary routes. Use caution if you encounter heavy snow while driving. Slow down and increase the distance between your vehicle and those that surround you.

Impacted locations include Latrobe, California, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, Derry, Lawson Heights, New Stanton, Perryopolis, Ligonier, and Calumet-Norvelt.

Also affected are I- 70 between mile-markers 45 and 57 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile-markers 74 and 99.

