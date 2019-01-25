Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Weekend snow, frigid temperatures coming to Pittsburgh region

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, 5:15 a.m.
Cynthia Adams clears snow in front of her home on Carlisle Street in Harrison. Thursday Jan 24, 2019.
Cynthia Adams clears snow in front of her home on Carlisle Street in Harrison. Thursday Jan 24, 2019.

More snow and chilly temperatures are on the way.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Pittsburgh area through Sunday, with up to an inch expected on Sunday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Rackley said Friday morning.

“(We’re) not really looking at a whole lot in terms of accumulation, but just kind of those persistent scattered snow showers today, specifically this morning and then Saturday and Sunday, as well, with probably a little bit more accumulation happening on Sunday,” Rackley said.

“Expect maybe half an inch or so on Saturday and then maybe an inch or so on Sunday. Not really a whole lot altogether. It’s going to be a little bit along the way.”

Next week will be cold.

Sunday’s high will be around 33 degrees with a low of 23. Monday’s low will be around 14 with a high around 29. Temperatures are expected to start tapering off Tuesday night, Rackley said.

“Looks like we got some chilly temperatures with Sunday being, really, the warmest day, and then we drop off pretty rapidly after Tuesday,” Rackley said.

“It’s going to be a cold week next week.”

Wednesday’s low is expected to be 6 degrees, with a high of 10 to 12 degrees. Below-zero temperatures are expected Thursday morning, with a low of 5 below zero and a high of 7 .

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

