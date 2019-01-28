Gas prices rise in Pittsburgh, fewer nationally under $2 per gallon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gas prices are up in the Pittsburgh area, and, nationally, with fewer stations selling fuel for under $2 per gallon.

“The percent of gas stations in the U.S. selling under $2 per gallon fell from 37 percent to 27 percent over the last week as oil prices hold above $53 per barrel,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’re also starting to see early refineries begin seasonal maintenance, which may aid prices moving higher in the weeks ahead.”

Gasoline prices in Pittsburgh have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 731 stations. That’s 7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average was unchanged from last week, remaining at $2.25 per gallon. It’s 2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The national average saw limited upward movement in the last week, while the lowest price stations overall were the locations that saw prices tick higher,” DeHaan said.

Where gas prices will go from here depends on politicians making a long-term budget agreement, DeHaan said.

“Another prolonged shutdown will hurt the economy and likely keep gas prices more muted,” he said. “In addition, watch for any progress of a broad trade deal with China.

“Even the sub-zero temperatures upcoming in many areas could play a role in gasoline prices, diesel prices and heating oil — it may keep Americans at home, using more heavy oils to heat their home.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.