Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Gas prices rise in Pittsburgh, fewer nationally under $2 per gallon

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 8:36 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Gas prices are up in the Pittsburgh area, and, nationally, with fewer stations selling fuel for under $2 per gallon.

“The percent of gas stations in the U.S. selling under $2 per gallon fell from 37 percent to 27 percent over the last week as oil prices hold above $53 per barrel,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “We’re also starting to see early refineries begin seasonal maintenance, which may aid prices moving higher in the weeks ahead.”

Gasoline prices in Pittsburgh have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.46 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 731 stations. That’s 7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average was unchanged from last week, remaining at $2.25 per gallon. It’s 2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The national average saw limited upward movement in the last week, while the lowest price stations overall were the locations that saw prices tick higher,” DeHaan said.

Where gas prices will go from here depends on politicians making a long-term budget agreement, DeHaan said.

“Another prolonged shutdown will hurt the economy and likely keep gas prices more muted,” he said. “In addition, watch for any progress of a broad trade deal with China.

“Even the sub-zero temperatures upcoming in many areas could play a role in gasoline prices, diesel prices and heating oil — it may keep Americans at home, using more heavy oils to heat their home.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me