State police find 3rd meth manufacturing site in 8 days in Indiana County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the third time in eight days, state troopers in Indiana County made arrests after finding items related to manufacturing methamphetamine.

Troopers said they arrested two women and two men Saturday after finding two “one pot” labs in the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Burrell Township near Blairsville. Police were called there at 9 a.m. to investigate a retail theft and noticed the stolen items in the suspects’ vehicle, according to a news release.

Police seized camp fuel, lithium batteries, lye, cold medicine and other items.

Amy Hillegas, 36, of Seward; Chad Cahill, 36, of Armagh; and Kayla Rhitz, 26, and Aaron Wisner, 30, both of Bolivar, are all being held at the Indiana County Jail on drug offenses.

It marked the third time troopers found either a methamphetamine lab or products associated with one in eight days:

• on Jan. 18, police arrested an Ernest man for allegedly making methamphetamine in his home.

• on Jan. 21, troopers serving an arrest warrant in East Wheatfield Township found items connected to manufacturing methamphetamine during a subsequent search warrant. Three people were arrested.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.