Regional

These places will be surprisingly warmer than Pittsburgh this week

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 9:12 a.m.
Ice coated trees flank a snow covered Fire Tower Road in Champion, on Tuesday, on Jan. 22, 2019.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ice coated trees flank a snow covered Fire Tower Road in Champion, on Tuesday, on Jan. 22, 2019.

Yes, Pittsburgh, it’s going to be cold mid-week.

But there are plenty of cities elsewhere in the world that will make Western Pennsylvania look like a frozen tundra Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts the high temperature Wednesday will be 7 degrees with wind chills as low as -17 degrees. The high on Thursday will reach 10 degrees.

If you have some extra time off left over from 2018 and want to avoid the deep freeze, the forecasts for cities in typically cold locales are much more promising.

• Anchorage, Alaska

On Wednesday, it’ll be 30 degrees and sunny. The sunshine will continue Thursday with a high temperature of 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

• Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Temperatures will hit 23 degrees on Wednesday and 28 degrees on Thursday, according to the country’s weather service.

• Reykjavik, Iceland

Even a country with the word “ice” in it will be warmer than Pittsburgh. The coastal city will see a high of 19 degrees on Wednesday and 20 degrees on Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.

• Casey Station, Antarctica

On the coast of Antarctica, this Australian research base will hover around freezing. On Wednesday, the high is predicted to be 34 degrees and on Thursday, 31 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com.

• Novosibirsk, Russia

The largest city in Siberia, a woefully frigid region, won’t be warmer than here, but it will be experiencing something of a heat wave while we endure the cold blast. Wednesday’s high will be 8, and Thursday’s high will be 2, according to The Weather Channel. After that, the high temperature won’t get warmer than 20-below the entire week after.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

