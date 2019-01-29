Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Goodwill and Girl Scouts team up for regional clothing drive

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 8:39 p.m.
A Goodwill Industries employee sorts donated clothing. Area Girl Scouts will be taking part in a program to bring more donations to Goodwill in February, officials of both groups said on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Goodwill Industries
Penn Hills Girl Scouts took part in a previous program with Goodwill. The organizations are kicking off another service project in February to collect gently used clothing.
Supplied by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania
Updated 14 hours ago

Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania and Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will team up next month to collect clothing.

The gently used items will be sold by Goodwill to provide job training and education to help people with barriers to gain employment. It will also be a service project for the scouts.

February is typically a slow collection month for Goodwill. It’s hoped the “Give A Little Love” Clothing Drive and Community Service Project will change that.

“Goodwill has a busy time up to the end of the year but, in February, it drops to as much as 50 percent,” said Goodwill Vice President David J. Tobiczyk.

He said 26 stores will participate across the region.

Girl Scouts are encouraged to fill up bags of donations then deliver them to their local participating Goodwill store and donation center. Goodwill and the Girls Scouts are calling on the public to support the project by cleaning out their closets to help fill the donation bags.

Participating Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to earn a patch provided by Goodwill, recognizing their fulfillment of community service. Additionally, the top two Girl Scouts who collect the most donations will win a paid trip to camp, courtesy of Goodwill.

Troop Leader Marg Freeling of the Alle-Kiski Valley, who leads 30 girls in four troops from kindergarten through seventh grade from Harrison, Brackenridge and Tarentum with a few from Ambridge, said the girls really enjoy helping.

“They like collecting clothes and dropping them off them at Goodwill. The older girls understand how they are helping people and that this is a service project. They younger ones know its a service project,” Freeling said.

Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania spokeswoman Stefanie Marshall said Girl Scouts collected about 30,000 pounds of clothing — in about 1,500 bags — in 2017.

“The Girl Scouts keep track of this and the top girls get a free trip to a week of camp,” she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

