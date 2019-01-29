Goodwill and Girl Scouts team up for regional clothing drive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania and Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will team up next month to collect clothing.

The gently used items will be sold by Goodwill to provide job training and education to help people with barriers to gain employment. It will also be a service project for the scouts.

February is typically a slow collection month for Goodwill. It’s hoped the “Give A Little Love” Clothing Drive and Community Service Project will change that.

“Goodwill has a busy time up to the end of the year but, in February, it drops to as much as 50 percent,” said Goodwill Vice President David J. Tobiczyk.

He said 26 stores will participate across the region.

Girl Scouts are encouraged to fill up bags of donations then deliver them to their local participating Goodwill store and donation center. Goodwill and the Girls Scouts are calling on the public to support the project by cleaning out their closets to help fill the donation bags.

Participating Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to earn a patch provided by Goodwill, recognizing their fulfillment of community service. Additionally, the top two Girl Scouts who collect the most donations will win a paid trip to camp, courtesy of Goodwill.

Troop Leader Marg Freeling of the Alle-Kiski Valley, who leads 30 girls in four troops from kindergarten through seventh grade from Harrison, Brackenridge and Tarentum with a few from Ambridge, said the girls really enjoy helping.

“They like collecting clothes and dropping them off them at Goodwill. The older girls understand how they are helping people and that this is a service project. They younger ones know its a service project,” Freeling said.

Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania spokeswoman Stefanie Marshall said Girl Scouts collected about 30,000 pounds of clothing — in about 1,500 bags — in 2017.

“The Girl Scouts keep track of this and the top girls get a free trip to a week of camp,” she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.