Sub-zero temperatures cancel most schools for Wednesday
Updated 11 hours ago
Most Western Pennsylvania schools have canceled classes and activities Wednesday in anticipation of sub-zero temperatures.
Allegheny County courts and district attorney’s office will be closed as well. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be closed Wednesday through Friday.
The National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh branch has projected temperatures Wednesday could drop to -7 degrees around Pittsburgh, -9 in Washington County and -15 in Butler County. The temperature will feel like -19 to -24 degrees with wind chill.
The weather service issued wind chill warnings/advisories through Friday morning.
It also predicts bands of heavy snow could reduce visibility and drop a quick inch or two of snow into Wednesday morning.
Details about specific locations and other weather updates are available at weather.gov/Pittsburgh .
