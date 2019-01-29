Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Sub-zero temperatures cancel most schools for Wednesday

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 9:18 p.m.
John Woodrum, shovels his car on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Roanoke, Va. A massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday â causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people. (Stephanie Klein-Davis /The Roanoke Times via AP)
Updated 11 hours ago

Most Western Pennsylvania schools have canceled classes and activities Wednesday in anticipation of sub-zero temperatures.

Allegheny County courts and district attorney’s office will be closed as well. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

The National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh branch has projected temperatures Wednesday could drop to -7 degrees around Pittsburgh, -9 in Washington County and -15 in Butler County. The temperature will feel like -19 to -24 degrees with wind chill.

The weather service issued wind chill warnings/advisories through Friday morning.

It also predicts bands of heavy snow could reduce visibility and drop a quick inch or two of snow into Wednesday morning.

Details about specific locations and other weather updates are available at weather.gov/Pittsburgh .

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

