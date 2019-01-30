State police seek 4 men suspected of $4K Walmart theft in White Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Indiana County are seeking information on four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in merchandise from a Walmart in White Township.

Police said that after loading shopping carts and leaving the store without paying on Jan. 26, the four suspects fled in a silver Infinity QX80 shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police believe the men were involved in other recent retail theft incidents at Walmart stores in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana barracks at 724-357-1960.

It’s the second case of large theft from a Pennsylvania Walmart in as many days. On Tuesday, two 20-year-old women were arrested by state police trying to flee the Walmart store in Hempfield without paying for $3,276 worth of items.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.