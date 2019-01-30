Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

State police seek 4 men suspected of $4K Walmart theft in White Township

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 11:33 a.m.
Surveillance footage of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Submitted photos
Surveillance footage of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Surveillance footage of an Infinity QX80 police believe was involved in the theft of $4,000 from an Indiana County Walmart.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of an Infinity QX80 police believe was involved in the theft of $4,000 from an Indiana County Walmart.
Surveillance footage of an Infinity QX80 police believe was involved in the theft of $4,000 from an Indiana County Walmart.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of an Infinity QX80 police believe was involved in the theft of $4,000 from an Indiana County Walmart.
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.
Submitted photo
Surveillance footage of one of four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in electronic merchandise from an Indiana County Walmart on Jan. 26, 2019. State police suspect the men of similar thefts at other southwest Pennsylvania Walmarts.

Updated 15 hours ago

State police in Indiana County are seeking information on four men suspected of stealing $4,000 in merchandise from a Walmart in White Township.

Police said that after loading shopping carts and leaving the store without paying on Jan. 26, the four suspects fled in a silver Infinity QX80 shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Police believe the men were involved in other recent retail theft incidents at Walmart stores in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana barracks at 724-357-1960.

It’s the second case of large theft from a Pennsylvania Walmart in as many days. On Tuesday, two 20-year-old women were arrested by state police trying to flee the Walmart store in Hempfield without paying for $3,276 worth of items.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Cops: Women tried to steal $3K worth of merchandise at Hempfield Walmart
Two 20-year-old women were arrested early Tuesday by state police trying to flee the Walmart store in Hempfield without paying for $3,276 worth of items. Megan ...
Police: Man stole $1,500 worth of tools from Home Depot on Rt. 22
A man walked out of the Home Depot in Wilkins on Friday with more than $1,500 worth of stolen tools in his cart, according to ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me