Pat Catan's craft stores to close, some rebranded as Michaels

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 2:48 p.m.
Darlene Dinkfelt manager of the Pat Catan’s Craft Center in Duquesne arranges the wrapping paper display inside the store Wednesday November 28, 2001.
Most Pat Catan’s Arts and Craft stores will be closing soon, the company that owns the regional chain announced Wednesday.

The Michaels Cos. Inc. will rebrand up to 12 of the Pat Catan’s locations as Michaels stores and close the remaining stores.

There are 36 Pat Catan’s stores in the region, including locations in Monroeville, McKees Rocks, Ohio Township and Hopewell.

Michaels, based in Irving, Texas, acquired Pat Catan’s in 2016 and since then, “the Pat Catan’s retail business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds,” Chuck Rubin, chairman and CEO of the company, said in a news release.

“This was not an easy decision, and I am grateful for the contributions of our Pat Catan’s team members. As we work through the closing process, we intend to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all team members,” Rubin said.

The Monroeville store remained open for business Wednesday, and the company didn’t release closing dates or which locations will be rebranded as Michaels stores.

Michaels bills itself as the largest arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. It reported $5.4 billion in sales in the 2017 fiscal year.

Michaels stores operating in the region will not be affected by the move.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.

