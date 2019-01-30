Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Passport Fairs happening in Western Pa. in February

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 19 hours ago

Some post offices in Western Pennsylvania will host Passport Fairs in February to help people obtain passports.

Below is a list of sites that will host a Passport Fair:

• Feb. 2: Warren, Pa.; 210 W. Third Ave. 16365. (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

• Feb. 2: State College, Pa.; 237 S. Fraser St. 16801. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

• Feb. 9: Verona, Pa.; 620 Allegheny River Blvd. 15147. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Those attending the events will need to bring a completed U.S. passport application form, proof of U.S. citizenship, proof of identity, copies of those documents, cash or check to pay for a passport and an appropriate passport photo.

There are special instructions for obtaining a passport for children under 16.

People can schedule an appointment with the post office’s new USPS Retail Customer Appointment Schedule web page.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

