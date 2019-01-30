Passport Fairs happening in Western Pa. in February
Updated 19 hours ago
Some post offices in Western Pennsylvania will host Passport Fairs in February to help people obtain passports.
Below is a list of sites that will host a Passport Fair:
• Feb. 2: Warren, Pa.; 210 W. Third Ave. 16365. (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
• Feb. 2: State College, Pa.; 237 S. Fraser St. 16801. (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
• Feb. 9: Verona, Pa.; 620 Allegheny River Blvd. 15147. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Those attending the events will need to bring a completed U.S. passport application form, proof of U.S. citizenship, proof of identity, copies of those documents, cash or check to pay for a passport and an appropriate passport photo.
There are special instructions for obtaining a passport for children under 16.
People can schedule an appointment with the post office’s new USPS Retail Customer Appointment Schedule web page.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.