Some of what's open despite the freezing cold in Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Worried about getting cabin fever as frigid temperatures and winds blow through the region?

Several area businesses aren’t letting the weather get in the way of normal day-to-day operations Wednesday and Thursday despite wind chills as low as 22 below.

Here’s a list of some places that will remain open:

State stores

All state stores in the area are open. With more than 19 stores in the immediate Pittsburgh and Greensburg areas, there’s no shortage of wine and liquor.

Hours vary depending on the store, so be sure to check online before you head out.

Casinos

Both the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and the Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington are open. They will remain open 24 hours a day, as usual.

Museums

The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh remained open Wednesday and planned to do the same Thursday. This includes the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Carnegie Science Center, The Andy Warhol Museum and the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

If museum officials make a last minute decision not to open Thursday, they will post it on the website.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg also plans to be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Shopping

Westmoreland Mall will be open Thursday during regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Right outside of the mall, AMC Theaters is open for their normal show times.

Monroeville Mall also plans to remain open again Thursday. The mall has a movie theatre inside . Like Westmoreland Mall, Monroeville Mall’s hours during the week are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Snow sports

Better bundle up before hitting the slopes. Seven Springs and Hidden Valley are open, despite freezing temperatures. Their websites suggest wearing multiple layers, covering exposed skin, making frequent stops indoors and staying hydrated.

Fresh snow is on slopes, as both ski resorts reported received six inches of snow Tuesday.

Government agencies

The Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles is open during normal business hours.

The Postal Service also is operating normal hours with regular mail delivery services. Services were suspended in some central U.S. areas because of cold temperatures.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MeganTomasic.