Large fire at Beaver County paving company extinguished; cleanup commences

A massive fire that burned for nearly 4 hours at a Beaver County paving company has been extinguished.

The fire at the Lindy Paving along Shenango Road in Big Beaver was reported at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Beaver County 911 dispatcher.

Multiple fire companies from surrounding communities were dispatched to the fire and continue to battle the blaze. There were no reports of injuries.

Witnesses said the flames and plumes of heavy black smoke could be seen for several miles.

The subzero temperatures caused difficulties for firefighters, who had to duck into a warming tent set up at the scene to escape the extreme weather conditions.

Many of the fire companies remained on the scene to clear debris and check for hot spots that could reignite, according to authorities.

Lindy Paving, which operates six asphalt plants, is a division of the PJ Dick and Trumball construction companies, according to firm’s website.

Lindy is a major provider of paving services for municipalities throughout western Pennsylvania.

