Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Editorial: What can Bill Murray teach Punxsutawney Phil?

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 3:33 p.m.
Punxsutawney Phil
Chris Flook
Punxsutawney Phil

Updated 15 hours ago

Everyone worries about job security in a world of changing industries and technologies. Manufacturing, medicine, journalism — you name it and someone is concerned about what is evolving and whether it means they should be updating their resume.

So when does Pennsylvania’s favorite rodent have to start updating his LinkedIn profile?

If he wants to keep his cushy gig, he might have to start working a little more often, or at least getting up a little earlier because winter’s not lasting as long as it did years ago.

According to NASA, spring is coming earlier . The agency has monitored the first leaves and first blooms in 276 national parks. In more than half of them, spring isn’t just coming sooner. It’s noted as “extreme,” with recent springs the earliest in 112 years.

National Geographic , in turn, says those plants that bloom early aren’t living longer. They’re dying sooner, using up water, leaving less moisture in the ground for summer and fall plants and little changes lead to bigger ones.

Phil’s not just going to have to show up at the office. He’s going to have to be more accurate. Despite those ever-earlier springs, the groundhog clearly just wants to hit the snooze button and go back to bed since he’s only copped to warming weather 18 times in 122 years . Come on, buddy, that’s just lazy.

And sure, it’s hard to predict the weather for the whole country from a hole in the ground in Jefferson County, but Live Science reported Phil’s predictions closer to home to be right just 39 percent of the time. Yikes.

So it seems maybe Phil could use some job training to keep up as the climate changes. But hey, don’t worry. Bill Murray did the same thing in the movie “Groundhog Day.” He learned to play the piano, taught himself French and realized that doing the same thing over and over just gives you the same result.

Now, a groundhog can’t really do anything about climate change. Heck, some people argue they aren’t even that skilled at meteorology. But he could be more clear about the results — namely that it’s highly unlikely that spring is going to actually come at the end of March every year, regardless of when the vernal equinox is on the calendar.

Maybe Phil could consider this his annual review, like a sit-down with management to review goals and performance. It might be time to move in a new direction.

Related Content
What will Punxsutawney Phil's prediction be?
If history is any indicator, Punxsutawney Phil will not foresee an early spring when he emerges from his burrow Saturday. Phil has predicted six more weeks ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me