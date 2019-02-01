Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Regional connections explored at tourism summit

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:33 p.m.
The plunge pool at Fallingwater, showing the Mother and Child I statue, in January 2014.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Trends in tourism, including focusing on ways regional partners can collaborate on experiences that resonate with visitors, will be explored at a Feb. 9 summit in Washington County.

The second Heritage Tourism Summit, “Creating Great Expectations: Commerce, Collections & Connections,” will focus on the trend of “experiential tourism.” It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Washington & Jefferson College’s Rossin Campus Center, South Lincoln Street, Washington.

Laury Ward, president of the Finger Lakes Wine Country Tourism Marketing Association, will draw from her experience creating and marketing regional attractions to make connections to Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Panels of experts will discuss subjects such as creating “must-see” destinations and “don’t miss” events, establishing a regional brand, highlighting organizational assets and building strong community partnerships.

Attendees can select from different tracks — each including a featured speaker, followed by a related panel discussion.

Among those involved in the summit will be Robert Shakeley of Heinz History Center Affiliates; Stacey Magda, sales director for the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau; Brian Charlton, archivist for the Donora Historical Society and Smog Museum; and Amanda Dunyak Gillen, director of learning and visitor experience at The Frick Pittsburgh.

The Washington County Heritage Alliance, a coalition of regional cultural and heritage sites, will conduct the summit. The Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency, Washington & Jefferson College and the National Road Heritage Corridor are sponsoring the event.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance online or by calling the National Road Heritage Corridor in Uniontown at 724-437-9877.

For more information, contact Donna Holdorf at donnah@nationalroadpa.org or 724-437-9877.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

