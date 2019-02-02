Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Arrest warrant turns up marijuana growing operation in Indiana County

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, 8:21 a.m.
State police serving an arrest warrant in Indiana County ended up discovering more than 80 marijuana plants and 13 gallon bags of marijuana at an Armstrong Township home.

Troopers initially responded Jan. 31 to a home on the 1000 block of Route 156 to serve an arrest warrant for Scott R. Wilson, 52, of Shelocta, resulting from a Jan. 19 incident.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident, but while in the home, troopers saw marijuana, drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be two fresh, non-processed buds of marijuana, according to a state police release.

Returning with a search warrant later Thursday evening, troops found 82 marijuana plants on the home’s second floor, 13 gallon bags filled with marijuana, a large bag of plant clippings and two light fixtures.

The state police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in to process the scene.

Wilson was charged with two felony counts of drug manufacturing, along with marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia.

He faces a Feb. 13 preliminary hearing on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment from the original arrest warrant, in Judge Jennifer Rega’s Blairsville court.

