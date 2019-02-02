'Playful time in snow' turns into 'riot' near WVU, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looks like students in Morgantown are taking West Virginia University's reputation as one of the nation's top party schools a bit too far.

Police said a crowd became unruly Friday afternoon when some threw bottles and rocks at officers and Public Works employees after being told to disperse so snow plows and salt trucks could get through.

Prior to the clash, students were throwing snow balls, sledding, snowboarding — essentially blocking the roadway.

CBS News reported that WVU officials canceled class due to snow and frigid temperatures.

Wvu was due a good riot. It's been a min. I just don't understand what this one was over lol — David Ray Taylor (@DaveRayTaylor) February 2, 2019

According to the report, police Chief Ed Preston said students who gathered on Spruce street were consuming alcohol openly. He estimated the crowd to be between 750 and 900 people.

"We had winter sports activities that turned into criminal behavior and violence," Preston told the student newspaper, The Daily Athenaeum . "They started attacking city workers as they plowed the streets."

Police said three officers deployed pepper ball munitions, targeting the building above the people throwing projectiles so the balls would disintegrate on the building and the powder would fall onto the crowd. They say the officers were trying to cover the retreat of other workers and officers in the area.

Later, officers then deployed a Long-Range Acoustic Device, which is a directional loud speaker that emits a "steady annoying noise."

In respone, some members of the crowd set a fire with debris in the middle of the street.

LATEST DETAILS: Police say a crowd started a fire in the middle of the street and threw glass bottles and rocks at officers and Public Works crews during a riot near the WVU campus today. https://t.co/wgFilHq1oI — KDKA (@KDKA) February 2, 2019

After turning the device in the opposite direction, about half of the crowd dispersed, the paper reported.

Still, some refused to leave were confrontational with officers and continued to fuel the street fire and throw objects at the officers.

Police finally squelched the situation by firing two smoke grenade rounds on the street. The remaining crowd dispersed at that time.

For what it's worth, I think it would be a great idea for WVU student journalists to look into what use of force policies campus police and city policy have, especially when it comes to dealing with riots. — Jake Jarvis (@JakeJarvisWV) February 2, 2019

No one was arrested. It isn't clear if anyone was injured during the clash.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.