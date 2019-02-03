Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

People flock outside as Western Pa. experiences a 61-degree swing

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, 6:09 p.m.
Matthew Barvinchak of Harrison Township frolics in the warm but snowy playground at Harrison Hills Park, Feb. 3, 2019.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Matthew Barvinchak of Harrison Township frolics in the warm but snowy playground at Harrison Hills Park, Feb. 3, 2019.
Cyclist, Ruth Cunningham of West Deer riding in Deer Lakes Park, Feb. 3, 2019.
Mary Ann Thomas| Tribune-Review
Cyclist, Ruth Cunningham of West Deer riding in Deer Lakes Park, Feb. 3, 2019.
Rob Myers of Robinson disc golfing at Deer Lakes Park Feb. 3, 2019.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Rob Myers of Robinson disc golfing at Deer Lakes Park Feb. 3, 2019.
A snowman melting in the 56-degree weather at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison Township, Feb. 3, 2019.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
A snowman melting in the 56-degree weather at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison Township, Feb. 3, 2019.
Birds sun themselves on a piece of ice on the river on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Birds sun themselves on a piece of ice on the river on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
A man rides his bike on the North Shore during Sunday’s warm weather on Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A man rides his bike on the North Shore during Sunday’s warm weather on Feb. 3, 2019.
Rick McKenzie walks his dog Maggie along the Allegheny Heritage Trail on the North Shore on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Rick McKenzie walks his dog Maggie along the Allegheny Heritage Trail on the North Shore on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
Lou Schmidt, 37, of Greensburg drills a hole in the ice at Twin Lakes Park to do some ice fishing on a balmy Sunday afternoon in Hempfield, Feb. 3, 2019.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Lou Schmidt, 37, of Greensburg drills a hole in the ice at Twin Lakes Park to do some ice fishing on a balmy Sunday afternoon in Hempfield, Feb. 3, 2019.
Tom Gillespie and Kristin Agona of Pleasant-Unity morning jog down North Maple Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in downtown Greensburg.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Tom Gillespie and Kristin Agona of Pleasant-Unity morning jog down North Maple Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in downtown Greensburg.

Updated 1 hour ago

Runners and walkers packed the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in Pittsburgh and disc golfers at Deer Lakes Parks were ready to break out their shorts Sunday.

Even morning temperatures of 36 degrees were warm enough for Tom Gillespie and Kristin Agona to enjoy their run through downtown Greensburg.

“This is like hitting the Powerball,” said Gillespie.

Two weeks ago, the pair from Pleasant-Unity ran an eight-miler in Mammoth Park in 10-degree weather, but with warmer temps Sunday, they were shooting for a 13-mile run.

The region experienced a 61-degree swing from a mid-week low of 5 degrees below zero to Sunday’s high of 56, said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

Winter still hung around Allegheny County parks Sunday. There were piles of used Christmas trees awaited mulching, and melting snow berms ringed parking lots. The snow left on the ground was “not fun snow – it’s mushy and muddy” said Ruth Cunningham, 50, of West Deer.

Several groups of disc golfers were out Sunday at Deer Lakes’ 18-hole disc golf course. Chad Stevenson, 34, of Lower Burrell, had shorts on under his gray sweatpants. He expected to strip down to them as temperatures climbed Sunday.

“We shoveled snow from the tee pads last week but waited until it was 20 degrees,” Stevenson said.

Matthew Barvinchak of Harrison said his family survived being cooped up in the house Wednesday through Friday with the frigid weather and school cancellations by “playing a lot of board games,” he said. On Sunday, his children, Maci, 9, and Matthew, 3, romped on an elevated walkway between slides and playground stations at the Watts Memorial Overlook at Harrison Hills Park in Harrison.

Waterproof boots were required and the snowballs were flying from the diminishing mounds of snow.

Shaler resident Carol Shields was happy to be out walking in the sunshine along the Allegheny Heritage Trail on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. Shields said she typically walks the trail in the summers but hasn’t made it out during the cold winter months.

“It’s a warm, beautiful day,” she said. “I dressed too warmly.”

Shields said she loves to get out along the water.

“I enjoy the rivers,” she said.

But some still like the ice, like Lou Schmidt. Despites the relative heat wave this weekend, Schmidt stood out on the ice drilling a fishing hole at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield.

A couple passing between the lakes asked Schmidt about the thickness of the ice. After a brief pause, Schmidt, 37, of Greensburg shrugged his shoulders and said, “Six, seven inches, maybe?”

The warming weather didn’t stop at least two dozen people from walking out onto the lake for a little ice fishing Sunday afternoon.

“Thick enough” was a common answer when asked how much ice was below their feet.

“I wanted to be out there earlier in the week, but I was working,” Schmidt said. “This is one of my favorite spots to fish. It’s close to home, and I pretty much grew up coming out here.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me