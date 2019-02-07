Comedy-skit benefit explores 'How Heartbreak Changed History' in Johnstown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Friends of Flight 93, the National Western Parks of Pennsylvania and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association will partner for a night of comedy and history to support a program that encourages students to work in national parks over their spring break.

“Hydration History,” modeled on the popular Comedy Central series “ Drunk History ,” will present “How Heartbreak Changed History” at 7 p.m., Feb. 15 at the heritage association’s Discovery Center.

The event will feature six storytellers presenting short stories on how love, both good and bad, influenced local historical events. The evening will also include trivia during the story breaks, a Q&A session at the end of the night and a cash bar.

Proceeds support the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania’s Alternative Break service program, in which the park will host a dozen University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown students during the school’s 2019 spring break. They will be housed at a local camp and spend a week performing service projects at national and state parks. The program was developed to give students a volunteer experience and educational programming during their time away from class.

To register, see Flight93Friends.org/hydration-history . Tickets are $10, and attendees must be 18 years or older, and 21 or older to drink. Identification will be checked at the doors, which open at 6:30 p.m.

The Discovery Center is at 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown. For more, see Flight93Friends.org .

