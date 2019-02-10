Two drivers killed in separate Indiana County crashes, troopers say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were killed in separate accidents Saturday in Indiana County, according to state police.

Christine Pierce, 55, of Indiana, was killed in the first crash that occurred at 10:32 a.m. on the 3500 block of Route 286 in White Township, state police said.

Troopers reported Pierce’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided headon with a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from Heilwood. Troopers reported in a news release that Peirce was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver from Heilwood was not released. He suffered minor injuries, police reported.

The second fatal crash occurred at 5:54 p.m. on Grange Hall Road in East Wheatfield Township. State police said Rodney Johnston, 47, of Seward, traveled off the road and struck a tree.

Police said Johnston was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his 2007 Hyundai.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.