Regional

Snow returning to southwestern Pennsylvania Sunday, forecasters say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, 10:18 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Southwestern Pennsylvanians will likely see a return of snow to the region late Sunday afternoon that could result in two inches of snow by Monday morning, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Moon.

Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist, said Pittsburgh area residents can expect a new weather system to arrive between 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and drop between 1-to-2 inches of snow on the region through 9 a.m. Monday.

Although many area residents woke up to temperatures in the teens Sunday, she said temperatures should climb to the mid-30s or “near freezing as the new system arrives later this afternoon.”

The overnight low will be about 29 degrees, the agency reported.

“Areas south of Interstate 70 could be a little warmer and they could see a wintry mix of rain and snow. And there could be some freezing rain after midnight in some locations,” she said.

“There are concerns for ice in the ridges east of Pittsburgh and north of Interstate 80 on Monday,” Hefferan said.

Later Monday, Hefferan said a second system with mostly rain will arrive in the Pittsburgh area and possibly turn to snow by Wednesday morning.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

