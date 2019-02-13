Strong wind topples trees, power lines

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Powerful gusts of wind brought down numerous trees and power lines Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and the gusts are not expected to let up until late Wednesday afternoon.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the region was issued at 2 a.m. and remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sustained winds could reach speeds up to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the weather service.

There were hundreds of power outages in Allegheny County Wednesday morning, according to Duquesne Light, with the largest outages in Monroeville, Ross, White Oak and McCandless.

A tree landed on a car in on Kirsopp Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood overnight, and another tree landed on a house on Shade Avenue in Bellevue, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Several downed trees were reported in Westmoreland County, though all were cleared quickly and did not cause lasting traffic problems, according to 911 dispatchers.

