Pa. town removes banner honoring military service of State College shooter

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 7:06 a.m.
State College Police respond to a shooting at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill at the Ramada Inn Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in State College, Pa. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)
Bellefonte officials have removed a “hometown hero” banner that honored a mass shooter, according to Centre County news station WJAC.

The banner depicted Jordan Witmer, 21, of Bellefonte, an Army veteran who killed three people and injured another in State College before committing suicide Jan. 24.

The banner predates the shooting, and is one of several in Bellefonte that honor local members of the military.

It was given to Witmer’s family, according to WJAC.

Witmer killed two men, and injured his ex-girlfriend at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College. He then drove away from the bar and broke into a home, where he shot and killed the elderly homeowner.

He had recently returned home after three years on active duty with the Army, PennLIVE reported.

He left active duty on good terms and had no criminal record.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

