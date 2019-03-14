‘Battling Opioids’ documentary returns to public broadcasting in April

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A second installment of an award-winning television documentary series will be shown on Pennsylania’s seven public broadcasting stations next month.

“Battling Opioids” will address the effects of the opioid epidemic on children and families in part two of the series. The show will air at 8 p.m. on April 11 locally on WQED.

The program will include 30 minutes of stories from across the state and wrap up with a panel discussion, according to a news release.

The first episode of “Battling Opioids” aired a year ago and focused on the plight of women addicted to drugs. The documentary won the 2018 Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Award for excellence in the category of Outstanding Public Affairs Program.

“This epidemic affects all generations of Pennsylvanians, from new babies to grandparents caring for grandchildren,” said Kathleen Pavelko, chief executive officer of WITF in Harrisburg. “We want people to understand the effects, but also to know there is help for families caring for children.”

The panel discussion will include a state lawmaker and others who work in substance abuse treatment and prevention.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .