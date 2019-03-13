Finleyville Food Pantry eyeing KeyBank branch as possible new home

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Finleyville Food Pantry is asking for help in its search for a new home.

The food pantry in the tiny Washington County borough has its eyes on the Finleyville KeyBank branch, which is scheduled to close May 3 as part of a consolidation plan.

“We’re trying to get a place, and it’s just hard in Finleyville,” said secretary Cheryl Gereshenski.

The food pantry is located at First Presbyterian Church, Finleyville, but needs a new home because the rent is going up.

When KeyBank announced in February that it was closing branches in Finleyville and Smithton, food pantry officials began looking at the building as a possible permanent location.

“It would be wonderful,” Gereshenski said, noting the location would be safer for food pantry clients. “If ours would close up, I don’t know what the people would do.”

To move there, the food bank has begun soliciting donations to raise enough money for a down payment. Donations may be sent to: Finleyville Food Pantry Building Fund, 415 Main St., New Eagle, PA 15067.

For more information, call Pam Trumpie at 412-616-7573.

The food pantry distributes food to qualifying individuals and families from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of the month, and distributes produce from 9-10:30 a.m. on the remaining Saturdays.

The Finleyville Food Pantry is part of the Greater Washington County Food Bank network.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .