Former JPMorgan Chase Bank analyst guilty of stealing account holders’ personal info | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Former JPMorgan Chase Bank analyst guilty of stealing account holders’ personal info

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:27 p.m
An Ohio woman, a former analyst for JPMorgan Chase Bank, pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally accessing account holders’ personal information.

Sarah Wiley, 35, of Columbus plead guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges before U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

She was an analyst for the multinational investment bank from September 2014 through October 2017.

Authorities said, during that time, she accessed account holders’ names and Social Security numbers without authorization.

She then shared that information with her father, Karl Edward Wiley, who was indicted last year on charges of conspiracy to produce counterfeit identification documents and checks.

Authorities said some of the counterfeit checks were cashed at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Karl Wiley is awaiting trial.

Judge Fischer scheduled Sarah Wiley’s sentencing for July 25. She faces up to seven years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Homeland Security Investigations in Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Sarah Wiley.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

