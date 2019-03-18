Glen Campbell man dies at Lawrence County gas/oil well site

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A 60-year-old man died after a large steel pipe fell from a truck and hit him at a gas/oil well site Monday morning in Lawrence County, state police said.

According to state police, the accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the well site on Mt. Jackson Road in North Beaver Township.

The victim was identified as Leonard Clair Long Jr., of Glen Campbell.

State police said their investigation found that Long and coworkers were trying to load and secure large sections of pipe and drilling equipment onto a truck when the load became unstable and a large section of pipe fell from the truck and hit Long, who was standing next to the truck.

Attempts to resuscitate Long were unsuccessful. A Lawrence County deputy coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt, state police said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .