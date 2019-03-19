Maryland man admits to stealing lawn tractors, UTVs from Western Pa. dealerships

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Maryland man admitted to stealing riding lawn mowers and utility terrain vehicles from dealerships in Western Pennsylvania, then returning to his home state to sell them, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Harvey Leemore, 53, pleaded guilty to plotting with others to raid the dealers and transport the stolen vehicles across state lines, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.

Between January and July 2017, Leemore and his co-conspirators traveled from Baltimore to several motor vehicle retailers in Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia, Brady said. According to Leemore’s guilty plea, they stole UTVs and lawn tractors from the dealerships and sold the stolen items in Maryland.

Leemore faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

U.S. District Judge David S. Cerone scheduled sentencing for July 23.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney prosecuted the case with help from the FBI.

Police assisted from Cranberry Township, the Western PA Auto Theft Task Force and Orange, Va.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .