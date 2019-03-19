Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Maryland man admits to stealing lawn tractors, UTVs from Western Pa. dealerships | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Maryland man admits to stealing lawn tractors, UTVs from Western Pa. dealerships

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 6:03 p.m
905159_web1_QuadATV

About an hour ago

A Maryland man admitted to stealing riding lawn mowers and utility terrain vehicles from dealerships in Western Pennsylvania, then returning to his home state to sell them, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Harvey Leemore, 53, pleaded guilty to plotting with others to raid the dealers and transport the stolen vehicles across state lines, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.

Between January and July 2017, Leemore and his co-conspirators traveled from Baltimore to several motor vehicle retailers in Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia, Brady said. According to Leemore’s guilty plea, they stole UTVs and lawn tractors from the dealerships and sold the stolen items in Maryland.

Leemore faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

U.S. District Judge David S. Cerone scheduled sentencing for July 23.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shaun E. Sweeney prosecuted the case with help from the FBI.

Police assisted from Cranberry Township, the Western PA Auto Theft Task Force and Orange, Va.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.