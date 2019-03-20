Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ohio man alleged to have distributed heroin in New Castle pleads guilty in federal court | TribLIVE.com
Ohio man alleged to have distributed heroin in New Castle pleads guilty in federal court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 8:47 p.m
An Ohio man accused of distributing heroin in New Castle plead guilty to federal drug charges.

Frank Christian, 46, of Youngstown plead guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon on charges of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

Authorities said he distributed about 90 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in New Castle on Feb. 22, 2016.

Christian has a prior federal felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Judge Bissoon scheduled sentencing for July 9.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the state police and New Castle Police Department conducted the investigation.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

