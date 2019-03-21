Police seek suspect in fatal Butler County shooting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man in Butler County Tuesday, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Alec D. Miller, 19 of Oakland Township, is charged by state police with homicide.

He allegedly killed his neighbor, Maximillian W. Halterman, in Halterman’s Oakland Township home Tuesday evening, according to the Butler Eagle.

Halterman’s body was not discovered until somebody called 911 Wednesday morning, the Eagle reported.

Butler County Assistant District Attorney Ben Simon told the Eagle they believe the shooting was drug-related.

Miller lives with his grandparents near Halterman’s home. He allegedly fled in his grandfather’s pickup truck after the shooting, the Eagle reported.

His whereabouts are unknown.

