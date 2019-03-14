Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Second $10,000 state Leopold award offered to farmers, foresters | TribLIVE.com
Second $10,000 state Leopold award offered to farmers, foresters

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:00 p.m
The state Farm Bureau is encouraging area farmers and foresters to apply for the Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award.

The award honors people whose care and management of natural resources goes beyond what others do.

The Sand County Foundation will presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 13 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.

In Pennsylvania, the $10,000 award is presented with the state Farm Bureau and Heinz Endowments. The first award was given in the state last year.

The deadline is in August.

The award honors renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold and recognizes landowners who “inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land,” according to a Farm Bureau statement.

In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Sustainability

“The Heinz Endowments’ sustainability program promotes community health and vitality through sustainable food systems, and as part of this work we are pleased to cosponsor the Leopold Conservation Award,” said Andrew McElwaine, vice president of sustainability for Heinz Endowments. “We believe the Leopold Conservation Award, and the outstanding leadership in agriculture that it recognizes, plays an important role in encouraging the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s sustainable agriculture movement.”

Last year, farm families representing a wide variety of farm types and commodities, provided detailed information about the substantial actions they have taken to improve the environment,” said state Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

