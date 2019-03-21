Sheetz to hire more than 1K employees in Pennsylvania

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

If you go to Sheetz so much you feel like you should work there, now’s your chance.

The Altoona-based convenience store chain announced Thursday it is planning to hire more than 2,500 employees, including more than 1,100 in Pennsylvania.

Open interviews for the full- and part-time positions will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at all of the company’s 589 locations in six states, which also includes Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Sheetz has ranked No. 85 on Fortune magazine’s list of 100 Best Places to Work for in America. That’s down a few notches from last year’s 66th place. It ranked No. 87 in 2017 and No. 97 in 2016.

“During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it,” the company said in a release.

Started in 1952, Sheetz has more than 19,000 employees.

The pay and benefits package at Sheetz includes medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, a stock ownership plan, quarterly bonuses and vacation time.

Those interested in applying can visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .