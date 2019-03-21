Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sheetz to hire more than 1K employees in Pennsylvania | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Sheetz to hire more than 1K employees in Pennsylvania

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 21, 2019 9:00 a.m
912986_web1_Sheetz-store-interior

32 minutes ago

If you go to Sheetz so much you feel like you should work there, now’s your chance.

The Altoona-based convenience store chain announced Thursday it is planning to hire more than 2,500 employees, including more than 1,100 in Pennsylvania.

Open interviews for the full- and part-time positions will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at all of the company’s 589 locations in six states, which also includes Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

Sheetz has ranked No. 85 on Fortune magazine’s list of 100 Best Places to Work for in America. That’s down a few notches from last year’s 66th place. It ranked No. 87 in 2017 and No. 97 in 2016.

“During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz’s commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it,” the company said in a release.

Started in 1952, Sheetz has more than 19,000 employees.

The pay and benefits package at Sheetz includes medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, a stock ownership plan, quarterly bonuses and vacation time.

Those interested in applying can visit jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Regional | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.