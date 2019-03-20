Special election will fill 11th state House seat vacated by Brian Ellis

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A special election to fill former state Rep. Brian Ellis’ seat in the state House of Representatives will be held during the primary election on May 21.

The date was set Wednesday by Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny). The seat is in the 11th District in Butler County.

Ellis resigned earlier this month after allegations came to light he had sex with a woman against her will while she was unconscious. Ellis hasn’t been charged. He hasn’t personally responded to the allegations but has denied them through is attorney.

Candidates for the office will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are certified.

The district office will remain open to assist constituents and to continue constituent inquiries already in progress. The office will remain open until a new representative takes office and decides how to manage the district.

The 11th District office is located at 6 Chesapeake St., Suite 200, Lyndora. Staff can be reached by phone at 724-283-5852. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monthly veterans assistance hours will continue at the office on the second Friday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and their families can call the office at 724-283-5852 to schedule an appointment with Larry Tuttle, department service officer with the American Legion.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .