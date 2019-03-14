Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
State police in Indiana nab 2 of 5 from ‘Most Wanted’ list | TribLIVE.com
Regional

State police in Indiana nab 2 of 5 from ‘Most Wanted’ list

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:12 p.m
880599_web1_gtr-IndTop5-031519
Submitted photo
State police out of Troop A in Indiana keep a running list of their top-five most-wanted fugitives.

23 minutes ago

In the past two weeks and change, state police out of Troop A in Indiana have located and arrested two of the suspects on their “Five Most Wanted” list on drug charges.

On March 9, troopers took Lamar V. Clemons, 33, of Indiana into custody at a White Township residence. While serving an arrest warrant, troopers discovered a “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratory in a bedroom.

Clemons is charged with drug possession, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, and improper storage/disposal of chemical waste, all felonies.

Also found in the home and similarly charged was Andrew Walagura, 36, of Renfrew.

Both men were arraigned before Homer City Judge Susanne V. Steffee and remanded to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, pending a March 26 preliminary hearing before Judge Steffee.

Walagura is not on Troop A’s most-wanted list.

In addition, Adam R. Harris, 28, of Indiana was charged Feb. 28 with two counts of drug-related conspiracy. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured bond pending an April 9 preliminary hearing before Judge Steffee.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Local | Regional
