State police in Indiana nab 2 of 5 from ‘Most Wanted’ list

In the past two weeks and change, state police out of Troop A in Indiana have located and arrested two of the suspects on their “Five Most Wanted” list on drug charges.

On March 9, troopers took Lamar V. Clemons, 33, of Indiana into custody at a White Township residence. While serving an arrest warrant, troopers discovered a “one-pot” methamphetamine laboratory in a bedroom.

Clemons is charged with drug possession, possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs, and improper storage/disposal of chemical waste, all felonies.

Also found in the home and similarly charged was Andrew Walagura, 36, of Renfrew.

Both men were arraigned before Homer City Judge Susanne V. Steffee and remanded to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, pending a March 26 preliminary hearing before Judge Steffee.

Walagura is not on Troop A’s most-wanted list.

In addition, Adam R. Harris, 28, of Indiana was charged Feb. 28 with two counts of drug-related conspiracy. His bail has been set at $5,000 unsecured bond pending an April 9 preliminary hearing before Judge Steffee.

