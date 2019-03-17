Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on turnpike in Beaver County | TribLIVE.com
2 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on turnpike in Beaver County

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:07 a.m

Two people were killed and four were injured in a head-on crash in Beaver County Saturday because of a car driving the wrong way on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police.

Police identified those killed as William Paxton, 76, of Pittsburgh and Andrew Sworan, 36, of Cleveland.

Two of those injured were children.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in Big Beaver, on the westbound turnpike near the Ohio border.

Paxton entered the turnpike travelling east on the westbound side, and continued travelling the wrong way for about 8 miles before crashing into Sworan’s SUV.

Paxton’s passenger, a 74-year-old woman, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, according to police.

Sworan’s passengers, a 40-year old woman, 5-year-old child and 4-year-old child, were all taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital by ambulance.

Their condition is unknown.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt, police said.

The turnpike was closed for almost five hours, reopening around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


