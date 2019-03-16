Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Fayette County
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Fayette County

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, March 16, 2019 1:22 p.m
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dunbar Township, Fayette County on Friday evening, according to state police.

The driver who struck the woman fled the scene and is at large. Police do not know what kind of vehicle he or she was driving.

The crash happened on Vanderbilt Road shortly before 8 p.m. .

The unidentified 54-year-old woman was walking south when she was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The driver did not call 911.

Fayette County Coroner Phillip Reilly said the woman died of major blunt force trauma.

She lived in a personal care home, and officials are waiting to release her identity until they confirm whether she has living family members, Reilly said.

State police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Uniontown at 724-439-7111.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

