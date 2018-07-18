Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Sewickley Council approves Christmas tree lot for holiday season

Sam Bojarski | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Christmas tree lot will return to Sewickley this coming holiday season.

Starting in November, residents can head to Park Place, near St. James Church, to buy a tree from a decorated lot that plays Christmas music — just like the kind in those Hallmark Channel movies.

Former Sewickley Councilman Charlie Driscoll and his wife Wayneen Driscoll, along with Alan and Margaret Lang, received approval from Sewickley Council recently to start a tree lot on a section of Park Place near the intersection of Bank and Walnut streets.

The lot will open the day after Thanksgiving and continue serving customers through Christmas Eve — or until supplies last.

The Driscolls plan to operate the lot in partnership with the Lang family.

The Langs, who have been Sewickley residents for about 18 years, have run their own similar operation on Camp Horne Road in Emsworth since 1973.

The Driscoll family has helped out at the Lang lot for the past three years.

Going forward, they will have the luxury of using the Lang’s primary tree supplier — Lake Forest Gardens in Zelienople.

Margaret Lang has gotten to the point where she knows her regular customers so well in her 26 years working the lot, that she can identify what type of tree they like.

“It was really fun to develop a relationship, know who the family is, know what they like, find a tree, and then when they walk in, show it to them and they’re happy,” she said.

The Camp Horne Road lot will stay open this holiday season, even as the Langs work in tandem with the Driscolls on the new Sewickley location.

It’s not the first time a Christmas tree lot has been in Sewickley. Al Mendicino ran a tree lot for about 40 years at the corner of Chestnut and Thorn streets. The lot closed in 2016.

Alan Lang said he has many great memories of the old Sewickley tree lot from when he was younger.

The new lot, Charles Driscoll said, will occupy about 5,000 square feet of space.

The family-owned and operated tree lot also offers another convenience — after a purchase, an employee will tie the tree to a customer’s car. Perhaps not surprisingly, the former council member hopes the tree lot will benefit Sewickley’s business community.

Charlie Driscoll said he approached the Sewickley Vallery Chamber of Commerce with his idea and plans to support their efforts to entice shoppers for the holiday season. A tree decorating contest could be in the works for the business district.

The Langs and Driscolls said they hope to create family traditions during the holidays — ones that stand out in people’s childhood memories, just like the Mendicino family lot does for Alan Lang.

“The day that a family picks out a Christmas tree is probably one of the happiest days of the Christmas season for them. It’s absolutely fun, and frankly it’s a special time,” Driscoll said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me