Sewickley Council approves Christmas tree lot for holiday season

A Christmas tree lot will return to Sewickley this coming holiday season.

Starting in November, residents can head to Park Place, near St. James Church, to buy a tree from a decorated lot that plays Christmas music — just like the kind in those Hallmark Channel movies.

Former Sewickley Councilman Charlie Driscoll and his wife Wayneen Driscoll, along with Alan and Margaret Lang, received approval from Sewickley Council recently to start a tree lot on a section of Park Place near the intersection of Bank and Walnut streets.

The lot will open the day after Thanksgiving and continue serving customers through Christmas Eve — or until supplies last.

The Driscolls plan to operate the lot in partnership with the Lang family.

The Langs, who have been Sewickley residents for about 18 years, have run their own similar operation on Camp Horne Road in Emsworth since 1973.

The Driscoll family has helped out at the Lang lot for the past three years.

Going forward, they will have the luxury of using the Lang’s primary tree supplier — Lake Forest Gardens in Zelienople.

Margaret Lang has gotten to the point where she knows her regular customers so well in her 26 years working the lot, that she can identify what type of tree they like.

“It was really fun to develop a relationship, know who the family is, know what they like, find a tree, and then when they walk in, show it to them and they’re happy,” she said.

The Camp Horne Road lot will stay open this holiday season, even as the Langs work in tandem with the Driscolls on the new Sewickley location.

It’s not the first time a Christmas tree lot has been in Sewickley. Al Mendicino ran a tree lot for about 40 years at the corner of Chestnut and Thorn streets. The lot closed in 2016.

Alan Lang said he has many great memories of the old Sewickley tree lot from when he was younger.

The new lot, Charles Driscoll said, will occupy about 5,000 square feet of space.

The family-owned and operated tree lot also offers another convenience — after a purchase, an employee will tie the tree to a customer’s car. Perhaps not surprisingly, the former council member hopes the tree lot will benefit Sewickley’s business community.

Charlie Driscoll said he approached the Sewickley Vallery Chamber of Commerce with his idea and plans to support their efforts to entice shoppers for the holiday season. A tree decorating contest could be in the works for the business district.

The Langs and Driscolls said they hope to create family traditions during the holidays — ones that stand out in people’s childhood memories, just like the Mendicino family lot does for Alan Lang.

“The day that a family picks out a Christmas tree is probably one of the happiest days of the Christmas season for them. It’s absolutely fun, and frankly it’s a special time,” Driscoll said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.