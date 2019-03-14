Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Photo Gallery: Paynter Elementary Lego table
South Hills

Photo Gallery: Paynter Elementary Lego table

Kristina Serafini
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Fourth-grader Sujan Biswa uses the new Lego table inside the Library Media Center at Paynter Elementary School on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The table was built by district employees and offers space for up to 25 students at a time. Construction materials for the table were donated by Lowe’s and the Legos were provided by Baldwin-Whitehall Assistant Superintendent Denise Sedlack.
Fourth-graders use the new Lego table inside the Library Media Center at Paynter Elementary School on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The table was built by district employees and offers space for up to 25 students at a time. Construction materials for the table were donated by Lowe’s and the Legos were provided by Baldwin-Whitehall Assistant Superintendent Denise Sedlack.
Fourth-grader Bandan Rai (middle) works on a project alongside classmates Nickson Dhungel (from left), Mayen Achuek, Adut Achuek and Landon Frantz as they use the new Lego table inside the Library Media Center at Paynter Elementary School on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The table was built by district employees and offers space for up to 25 students at a time. Construction materials for the table were donated by Lowe’s and the Legos were provided by Baldwin-Whitehall Assistant Superintendent Denise Sedlack.

Students at Paynter Elementary in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District have a unique new space to learn and play. The Library Media Center is home to a Lego table built by district employees and offering space for up to 25 students at a time. Construction materials for the table were donated by Lowe’s and the Legos were provided by Baldwin-Whitehall Assistant Superintendent Denise Sedlack.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

