Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Classic cartoons, Star Wars party among South Hills library events

South Hills Record | Monday, June 25, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Pleasant Hills Public Library photographed Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Pleasant Hills Public Library photographed Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Here is a look at upcoming events from libraries in Baldwin, Brentwood, Jefferson Hills and Pleasant Hills, Whitehall.

Baldwin Borough

The Baldwin Borough Library, 41 Macek Drive, offers a variety of programs. Register at baldwinborolibrary.org or call 412-885-2255.

• Young Professionals Bootcamp, 6 p.m., July 5 and 19, Aug. 2 and 16. Children age 8 to 12 can learn budgeting, business, personal finance and investments using games and interactive presentations. Registration required for each session.

Brentwood Borough

The Brentwood Borough Public Library, 3501 Brownsville Road, offers a variety of programs. Register at brentwood@einetwork.net or call 412-882-5694.

• Monday Movie, 2 p.m. July 2.

•A Novel Book Club, formerly the Time Travelers Book Club, 6:30 p.m. July 2. Call the library for this month's selection. New members welcome.

Jefferson Hills

The Jefferson Hills Library, 925 Old Clairton Road, features a variety of programs at the municipal center community room. Register online at jeffersonhillslibrary.org or call the library at 412-655-7741; a complete list is on the website.

•Fourth of July Celebration, 10 a.m. July 3, for children in prekindergarten through grade 5. Make a craft and enjoy ice cream.

• Robotics Day, 10 a.m. July 5 for children who are at least 6 years old. Includes storytime, craft and a snack.

Pleasant Hills

The Pleasant Hills Public Library is at 302 Old Clairton Road. For details or to register for programs, call 412-655-2424 or visit pleasanthillslibrary.org.

•Mystery and Mahem Book Club, 1 p.m. July 2. The selection will be, “In Dublin's Fair City: A Molly Murphy Mystery,” by Rhys Bowen. Copies are available at the front desk.

•Classic Cartoons, 2 p.m. July 5 for students entering grades 6 to 12. No registration required.

Whitehall

The Whitehall Public Library, in the municipal complex at 100 Borough Park Drive. Visit whitehallpubliclibrary.org or call 412-882-6622.

• Matinee in the Cafe Double Feature, 1:15 p.m. June 29 featuring Paddington and Paddington 2. No registration required.

• Star Wars Party, 1 p.m. June 30. All ages welcome. Members of Garrison 501st Legion will be on hand for a meet and greet and there will be trivia, prizes, book raffles, themed treats, games and photo opportunities. Registration required.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me