Classic cartoons, Star Wars party among South Hills library events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here is a look at upcoming events from libraries in Baldwin, Brentwood, Jefferson Hills and Pleasant Hills, Whitehall.

Baldwin Borough

The Baldwin Borough Library, 41 Macek Drive, offers a variety of programs. Register at baldwinborolibrary.org or call 412-885-2255.

• Young Professionals Bootcamp, 6 p.m., July 5 and 19, Aug. 2 and 16. Children age 8 to 12 can learn budgeting, business, personal finance and investments using games and interactive presentations. Registration required for each session.

Brentwood Borough

The Brentwood Borough Public Library, 3501 Brownsville Road, offers a variety of programs. Register at brentwood@einetwork.net or call 412-882-5694.

• Monday Movie, 2 p.m. July 2.

•A Novel Book Club, formerly the Time Travelers Book Club, 6:30 p.m. July 2. Call the library for this month's selection. New members welcome.

Jefferson Hills

The Jefferson Hills Library, 925 Old Clairton Road, features a variety of programs at the municipal center community room. Register online at jeffersonhillslibrary.org or call the library at 412-655-7741; a complete list is on the website.

•Fourth of July Celebration, 10 a.m. July 3, for children in prekindergarten through grade 5. Make a craft and enjoy ice cream.

• Robotics Day, 10 a.m. July 5 for children who are at least 6 years old. Includes storytime, craft and a snack.

Pleasant Hills

The Pleasant Hills Public Library is at 302 Old Clairton Road. For details or to register for programs, call 412-655-2424 or visit pleasanthillslibrary.org.

•Mystery and Mahem Book Club, 1 p.m. July 2. The selection will be, “In Dublin's Fair City: A Molly Murphy Mystery,” by Rhys Bowen. Copies are available at the front desk.

•Classic Cartoons, 2 p.m. July 5 for students entering grades 6 to 12. No registration required.

Whitehall

The Whitehall Public Library, in the municipal complex at 100 Borough Park Drive. Visit whitehallpubliclibrary.org or call 412-882-6622.

• Matinee in the Cafe Double Feature, 1:15 p.m. June 29 featuring Paddington and Paddington 2. No registration required.

• Star Wars Party, 1 p.m. June 30. All ages welcome. Members of Garrison 501st Legion will be on hand for a meet and greet and there will be trivia, prizes, book raffles, themed treats, games and photo opportunities. Registration required.