Borough-wide yard sale set for Aug. 4 in Brentwood

Looking for a baby crib or book cases for your college-bound son or daughter?

Well, the residents of Brentwood Borough — all 1.45 miles of it — might have some bargains for you.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 4, the Brentwood Historical Society is sponsoring its third annual All-Boro Yard Sale.

Residents will be selling everything from children’s clothes to appliances to antiques.

“We’re compiling a list,” said Audrey Abbott Iacone, past president of the historical society and one of the event organizers.

“So far we have around 40 addresses.”

Participating addresses will be available at the Brentwood Public Library, 3501 Brownsville Road.

“We’re starting at 8 a.m. because people like getting to yard sales early,” she said.

And like last year, the historical society is renting 10-foot spaces in front of the library on Brownville Road for $20 each.

“It’s nice for people to have a lot of spaces to stop because they are looking for different things,” Iacone said.

”You never know what you may find.”

And about the weather?

“Rain or shine, we’re having it,” she said.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.