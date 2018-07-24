New Thomas Jefferson assistant principal from Gateway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Adam Knaresborough said he’s a team player who can’t wait to be a part of the Thomas Jefferson High School team.

Knaresborough, 34, of Penn Township, who most recently served as assistant principal at Gateway High School, was hired by the West Jefferson Hills School Board on June 26 to serve as the assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson. He will start no later than Aug. 26 and earn an annual salary of $90,000.

“I’m definitely a team guy,” Knaresborough said. “I’m a ‘we’ and ‘us’ type of person. You’ll never hear me say ‘me’ and ‘I.’ Whatever I’m doing, I’m doing it for Thomas Jefferson High School.”

Knaresborough joins four year Gateway High School Principal Pete Murphy in making the leap to West Jefferson Hills. Murphy, who was hired in Gateway as an assistant principal in 2007, was hired to become the new Thomas Jefferson principal by board members in June.

Longtime assistant principal Paul Ware will round out the high school administrative team.

“We wanted to hire people who are experienced, people who have a proven record of excellence, people that are aligned philosophically with where we want to go and can deliver the three year plan that we’ve developed and set forth for our district,” Superintendent Michael Ghilani said. “We feel we’ve found that with Adam. We never imagined we’d be hiring a principal and assistant principal from the same district.”

Knaresborough received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from West Virginia University.

He began his teaching career as a social studies teacher and assistant football and basketball coach at Mountain View High School in Stafford, Va.

During that time, he received his principal’s certification from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The North Huntingdon native moved home to be closer to family and spent a year as a social studies teacher and assistant to the principal at Jeannette City School District.

He was hired as the assistant principal in Gateway in 2014-15.

Knaresborough said he’s heard a lot of great things about West Jefferson Hills and has a great working relationship with Murphy.

He was “very enticed” to apply for the job because working in the new $95 million Thomas Jefferson High School, with “all state of the art equipment” would be a “dream come true,” he said. The new Thomas Jefferson High School, under construction on 161 acres off of Old Clairton Road, is set to open sometime during the 2018-19 school year.

Knaresborough said he had a chance to tour the school and is excited.

“It’s an unbelievably school. The community should be really excited,” he said.

Knaresborough said he wants to focus on building relationships with students, teachers and the community.

“I’m a big believer in helping kids. I want to know where they want to go and help them achieve that,” he said.

There were more than 70 applicants for the assistant principal job, Ghilani said. The first round was done with administrators, then a group of students and high school secretaries took a turn at interviewing several candidates. The board interviewed the final three candidates.

Throughout the process, Knaresborough stood out.

But it was when the students who took part in the interview process questioned Knaresborough that he really shined.

At that point “it was even close,” Ghilani said. Knaresborough stood out for his desire to work in the district.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.