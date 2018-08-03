Colewood Park upgrades underway this summer in Baldwin Borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By next spring, a “premier soccer field” will be ready for play at Colewood Park in Baldwin Borough.

There will be a walking trail, upgraded parking lot and a playground, complete with a swingset, slide and rubber surfacing.

Construction on the parking lot, playground and two smaller fields — Phase II of the Colewood Park project — is set to begin in the first two weeks of August and be complete by late October or November, borough Manager John Barrett said. The area will either open to the public late this year or early next year.

Baldwin council awarded a contract in May to A. Liberoni Inc. for nearly $240,000 for the project.

All of this is part of a multi-phased project to upgrade Colewood Park following a roughly $9 million sanitary sewer improvement project that took place in the park during the last several years.

Barrett has described the park upgrades as the borough’s way of turning lemons into lemonade.

The borough, under a consent decree from the state Department of Environmental Protection to limit inflow and infiltration in the Pleasant Hills Authority system, constructed a 1.2 million gallon equalization tank to limit the amount of sewage that flows into the system during heavy rains.

The equalization basin was completed last year and the Pleasant Hills Authority assumed operation of it, Barrett said. Already, it’s been used six or eight times during heavy storms.

The way the equalization basin tank works is, during heavy rains, a mix of storm water and sewage is held inside the tank, then slowly released back into the sewage lines at a pace the system can handle.

During construction of the tank, clean fill was removed from the site that was used to upgrade the large soccer field at Colewood. The field was laser graded and seeded, however, it took three seasons for the grass to grow and be ready for play.

Next spring, the field will be ready, Barrett said.

The borough issues permits to the Baldwin Whitehall Soccer Association for use of the Colewood soccer fields, Barrett said.

Two, smaller, youth soccer field, are part of phase two of the project and will see their first season of growth this fall. They will be ready for play in the spring of 2020.

A third phase of the project likely will include the addition of bathrooms and a storage building at Colewood Park. The borough received a $100,000 Community Infrastructure and Tourism Fund grant to offset costs, Barrett said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.