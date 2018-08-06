Pleasant Hills Community Day on Aug. 11 to feature 'Pittsburgh Dad'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Parade: 11 a.m. start from Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church down Old Clairton Road to Gill Hall Road down Mowry Drive to the entrance of Mowry Park. Performances include: Lisa DiGorio School of Dance at 1 p.m.; American Judo-Hapkido at 1:45 p.m.; South Hills Dance Academy at 2:30 p.m.; Rock It Dance Studio at 3:15 p.m.; Grace Bootay accompanied by Steve Jantz at 6 p.m.; Radio Tokyo at 8 p.m.

Pleasant Hills Community Day is planned for Aug. 11 Here's what you need to know: Location: Mowry Park

Families get ready: Pleasant Hills Community Day is right around the corner and this year, there’s even more to do for you and your kids.

For the first time, the park is completely filled up with vendors — totalling more than 50 booths, said chairman Joe Esper.

“We’re completely out of space,” he said. “There’s more for the kids to do this year than any other year. We can’t fit another person in.”

Pleasant Hills Community Day will be held Aug. 11 at Mowry Park.

The day kicks off at 11 a.m. with a parade grand marshaled by “Pittsburgh Dad” Curt Wootton, and ends with 9:45 p.m. fireworks by Pyrotecnico. The popular Pittsburgh Dad videos are filmed in Pleasant Hills.

The parade will run from the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church along Old Clairton Road to Gill Hall Road and down Mowry Drive to the entrance of Mowry Park.

Opening ceremonies will immediately follow, including the presentation of colors by the American Legion Post 712, national anthem performed by the Thomas Jefferson High School band, introduction of the grand marshal and fourth annual First National Bank frisbee toss.

Throughout the day, kids will have a lot of options.

There will be more inflatable attractions, face painting, crafts, games, a balloon artist and roaming magician to keep them entertained.

Booths are filled with a mix of nonprofit and for profit vendors.

TJ Cheerleading will have a dunk tank, the Pleasant Hills Public Library will have four booths worth of crafts, TJ Hockey will hold a dryer shoot, where kids can shoot a hockey puck into a dryer, and Accent Music will host karaoke.

Baldwin Emergency Medical Service, the Pleasant Hills Police Department, Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company, and Lions Club always participate.

“I keep telling people that this is going to be the best year yet,” Esper said. “We’ve never totally sold out of space before.”

There also will be plenty of food, from funnel cakes to Big Girl’s BBQ which is “always a huge hit,” to Moveable Feast Pittsburgh to Atria’s. There will be kettle corn, ice cream and Italian ice.

There also will be performances on stage throughout the day.

Performances will include locals Grace Bootay accompanied by Steve Jantz.

The big performance of the night will come at 8 p.m. with Radio Tokyo.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with how this is falling into place,” Esper said.

He credited the team he works with, and the borough’s commitment, including that of the first responders, for making the day a success.

Public works crews take pride in getting the park ready for the big day, Esper said.

Residents have contributed more than $3,000 in donations for the event.

The borough earmarks $10,000 for the day, with $2,500 being on an as needed basis. This year, there were enough contributions that the borough will only need to finance $7,500.

Organizers include co-chair/council representative Jeff Solomon, treasurer Randy Porter, entertainment chair Allison Esper, parade chair Nicole Solomon and fundraising/public relations chair Kristen Putignano.

The day is all about community fellowship, creating lasting memories with friends and family and is a great way to end the summer, Esper said.

“I just have a big smile on my face at the end of the day, as long as everything goes smoothly and nobody gets hurt,” he said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.