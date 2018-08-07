Sewer project underway on Gardenville Road in Baldwin Borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Construction on a multi-million dollar sanitary sewer project down the center of Gardenville Road in Baldwin Borough is set to begin in the first two weeks of August.

The project, years in the works, to replace a sanitary sewer line in the center of the road and keep overflow from entering a nearby waterway, will take about 15 months to complete, borough Manager John Barrett said.

During the project, there will be sequential road closures and disruptions to side and back yards of homes.

“We don’t want to sugar coat this…. People will see disruptions,” Barrett said. “We will be providing people with advanced notice of when we will be on or near their property.”

After borrowing money for the project in 2015, Baldwin council also needed to secure rights-of-ways to enter and do work on 34 properties for the project, Barrett said. Nearly all of them have been secured.

Borough council in May awarded a contract to Independent Enterprises Inc. for $3.2 million for the project.

A preconstruction meeting to go over plans with the contractor was held in June and crews are set to mobilize either the first or second week of August, Barrett said.

Baldwin is under a consent decree from the state Department of Environmental Protection that prompted the project.

A sanitary sewer line underground in the Garden Bar & Lounge parking lot on Gardenville Road cross connects to a storm sewer line. When the line gets too full, there is concern that the sanitary sewer line could overflow into a parallel storm sewer line, Barrett said. The storm line outfalls into a natural watercourse.

“That is the event that we have to prevent. It’s all about clean water,” Barrett said.

To do this, the borough is building a “large sanitary sewer.” The old sanitary line will will be disinfected and repurposed as a storm water line to increase capacity for storm water.

“It will serve as a neighborhood french drain,” Barrett said.

Borough leaders have held community meetings and met with residents about the project.

The plan is to sequence the project so that parts of Gardenville Road can remain open during at least part of the 15 month project, Barrett said.

Also, the project will be done in sequences so that the work is not being done on one person’s property or near their home for the entire 15 months, the borough manager said.

Residents will get the benefit of having a new sanitary line connected to their lateral lines, Barrett said.

This also should help reduce flooding in the area, although, Barrett cautioned this is not a “large scale stormwater project,” so flooding in the area will not be eliminated.

The borough also will work to restore properties affected, he said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.