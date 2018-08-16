Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Photo Gallery: Gill Hall Elementary Orientation

Kristina Serafini
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Olivia McCann (left) and Charlotte Hogan hold hands as they wait to take a ride on a school bus during kindergarten orientation at Gill Hall Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bus driver Jackie Tepe gestures as she talks to students about bus safety during kindergarten orientation at Gill Hall Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Students board a bus for a trip around the neighborhood during kindergarten orientation at Gill Hall Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Students board a bus for a trip around the neighborhood during kindergarten orientation at Gill Hall Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jacob Robson looks out the window as the school bus returns to Gill Hall Elementary School after a quick trip around the neighborhood during kindergarten orientation Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
James Dunn (left), Jackson Demastus (right) and other students listen to bus driver Jackie Tepe after they return to Gill Hall Elementary School following a quick trip around the neighborhood during kindergarten orientation Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Incoming Gill Hall Elementary School students got a glimpse of what their kindergarten year will entail during an orientation Aug. 15. The day included a quick trip around the neighborhood in a school bus.

