Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Photo Gallery: Once Upon a Mattress

Jan Pakler | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 4:24 p.m.
Olivia Pistella ( Lady Larkin) sings about a secret she shares with Prince Harry in musical, 'Once Upon A Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Olivia Pistella ( Lady Larkin) sings about a secret she shares with Prince Harry in musical, 'Once Upon A Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.
The ensemble shares in Prince Dauntless’ joy finding a suitable princess during ' Song of Love' during the medieval musical ' Once Upon a Mattress'. The Stage Right Pittsburgh’s Young Artists production at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park runs through August 18, 2018,
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
The ensemble shares in Prince Dauntless’ joy finding a suitable princess during ' Song of Love' during the medieval musical ' Once Upon a Mattress'. The Stage Right Pittsburgh’s Young Artists production at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park runs through August 18, 2018,
Duncan Reagan ( Minstrel ) opens the show with a song about a kingdom in need of a princess during the Stage Right medieval musical ' Once Upon a Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Duncan Reagan ( Minstrel ) opens the show with a song about a kingdom in need of a princess during the Stage Right medieval musical ' Once Upon a Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.
Prince Dauntless and the ladies of the royal court try to help Princess Winnifred find a good place to sleep in scene from 'Once Upon A Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Prince Dauntless and the ladies of the royal court try to help Princess Winnifred find a good place to sleep in scene from 'Once Upon A Mattress' at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

Updated 9 hours ago

Stage Right Performing Arts & Education, in partnership with the District Association, hits the stage with the 2018 Young Artists Summer Theater production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” a remake of the fairytale “The Princess and the Pea.” The musical is produced by Jim Froehlich with stage production by Bill Ivins. The show continues Aug. 16-18 with doors open a hour before show for drinks and snacks at the Aspinwall Riverfront Park.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me