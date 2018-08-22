Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Pleasant Hills Council president resigns

Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pleasant Hills Council has 30 days to fill a vacant seat, after President Jeff Solomon resigned Aug. 20.

Solomon, who has served on council for five and a half years and has been council president for a year and a half, recently accepted a position as the director of curriculum in the West Mifflin Area School District.

“This new position will require much more of my time, and I feel that I will not be able to continue to put in the effort and work to be an engaged and involved council member,” he said in his resignation letter to council.

“Pleasant Hills is an important and large part of my and my family’s life, and I have truly enjoyed the time I have had as a Pleasant Hills Council member.,” he added. “I feel that we as a council have made this borough a better place and will continue to strive for a borough that stands out amongst the rest.”

Borough council accepted Solomon’s resignation at a public meeting Aug. 20, said interim borough Manager Sal Sirabella.

Council plans on accepting letters of interest regarding the open seat. Details will be provided through the borough’s website and its email blast, Sirabella said in an email.

Council plans to interview candidates at a publicly advertised meeting within the next three weeks.

Council must fill the position within 30 days or the borough’s vacancy board will appoint someone, Sirabella said.

An election to fill Solomon’s unexpired seat will occur in Nov. 2019, Sirabella said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me