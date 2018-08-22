Pleasant Hills Council president resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pleasant Hills Council has 30 days to fill a vacant seat, after President Jeff Solomon resigned Aug. 20.

Solomon, who has served on council for five and a half years and has been council president for a year and a half, recently accepted a position as the director of curriculum in the West Mifflin Area School District.

“This new position will require much more of my time, and I feel that I will not be able to continue to put in the effort and work to be an engaged and involved council member,” he said in his resignation letter to council.

“Pleasant Hills is an important and large part of my and my family’s life, and I have truly enjoyed the time I have had as a Pleasant Hills Council member.,” he added. “I feel that we as a council have made this borough a better place and will continue to strive for a borough that stands out amongst the rest.”

Borough council accepted Solomon’s resignation at a public meeting Aug. 20, said interim borough Manager Sal Sirabella.

Council plans on accepting letters of interest regarding the open seat. Details will be provided through the borough’s website and its email blast, Sirabella said in an email.

Council plans to interview candidates at a publicly advertised meeting within the next three weeks.

Council must fill the position within 30 days or the borough’s vacancy board will appoint someone, Sirabella said.

An election to fill Solomon’s unexpired seat will occur in Nov. 2019, Sirabella said.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.