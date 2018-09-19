Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Hills

Two Baldwin roads undergoing repairs after landslides

Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Cathell Road was closed to traffic near Glass Run Road on Sept. 17. It is scheduled to remain closed until the first week in November.

Updated 5 hours ago

Two north Baldwin Borough roadways will be shut down for at least a month, as crews work to repair landslides that occurred along the streets during the last six months.

Cathell Road was closed to traffic near Glass Run Road on Sept. 17, to allow Baldwin Borough crews to clean up after a landslide occurred in February, causing part of the road to give way. The road is scheduled to remain closed until the first week in November, borough Manager John Barrett said.

Glass Run Road, too, will close on Sept. 24, between Joseph Street and Glass Run Road extension to allow for “slide repair work, pipe installation, repairing inlets and drainage installation,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said in an email. The road is scheduled to remain closed through Oct. 24.

The detour for that closure is Joseph Street to Agnew to Becks Run to Route 837, Cowan said.

The slide on Cathell Road occurred seven months ago during heavy rains. Half of the downhill lane for a 30- to 40-foot stretch on Cathell gave way, Barrett said. The road has been restricted to one lane since. The borough declared the situation an emergency in February.

“We moved as quickly as we could,” he said.

Barrett said the area is “slide prone.” The borough brought in geotechnical engineers to take core samples of the land and watched closely to ensure the road did not slide further.

The borough received several options for rebuilding the road and repairing the slide, Barrett said. Ultimately, it selected a soil nail launch project that will stabilize the road and nearby hillside.

Two bidders responded to requests for proposals for the project. The borough awarded a contract to Brayman Construction for $349,500.

Barrett said he knows the double road closure will be an inconvenience, but it can’t be avoided.

“These are not cosmetic in nature,” he said. “These are road slides that caused havoc to motorists and, for their safety, they have to be fixed.”

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

