Miceli appointed to Pleasant Hills Council
Updated 4 hours ago
Matt Miceli wants to see more Pleasant Hills residents get involved in the community.
He’s done his best to do so since moving to the borough four years ago.
He has attended council meetings on and off over the years and has ideas for ways to make the borough more pedestrian friendly and to promote the community to new residents.
“I like being involved in community engagement,” said Miceli, 31, who was unanimously appointed to fill a vacant seat on borough council at its Sept. 17 meeting.
Council was tasked with filling the seat after President Jeff Solomon resigned in August due to work obligations. The next election to fill the seat will be held in November 2019.
Seven people applied for the open seat, said Sal Sirabella, interim borough manager. Council and the mayor interviewed candidates for the position.
“Matthew displayed a thorough understanding of the borough with knowledge of the comprehensive plan, and brings to council an important perspective of a new homeowner who chose Pleasant Hills to raise his family,” Sirabella said.
Council members also named Dan Soltesz as president and Bob Karcher as vice president at the meeting.
Miceli and his wife, Shana, moved to Pleasant Hills four years ago to be closer to work. They rented a house for the first year, but after seeing how Pleasant Hills was “just a great community” with a good school district and an ideal place to start a family, they decided to set down roots here, he said. The couple now has a 6-month-old son, Levi.
“This is such a great place to live,” Miceli said.
As he attended council meetings, Miceli said, he noticed how well borough leaders work together.
“I think a lot of times people take it for granted,” he said.
When interviewing for the open council seat, Miceli talked with council members and the mayor about ideas to implement speed controls, including painting lines on the side of roads such as National Drive where he lives to create a space for walkers.
Miceli also wants to find new ways to continue bringing new residents into the borough, including promoting the “great recreation,” he said.
Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.
