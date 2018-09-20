Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Fall carnival aims to foster Thomas Jefferson school spirit, showcase clubs

Stephanie Hacke | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Tents will line the back parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School on Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., as students from nearly every school club come together to showcase their Jaguar pride.

The TJ Student Council is introducing a fall carnival during homecoming week this year, to bring together the community and boost morale and school spirit.

“You’re only in high school once, and you should get the full experience while you’re here,” said senior Tori Weisbrod, 17. “There are so many opportunities for all of us to get involved and be a part of something, and I think it’s a good learning experience for now and for life.”

The fall carnival will showcase nearly every school club and allow each to fundraise, all at the same time.

For younger kids in the community, it will be a time to come meet their older peers, play games, eat food and see what’s in store for them when they get to high school.

For high school students, it gives them a chance to see what other clubs are active at their school.

“We never really had an event that brought the clubs together,” said senior Remy Zandier, 17. “With each club having its own booth… you can see who is involved in what and what they came up with.”

Student council initially had planned to host a mini s’mores and hot dog festival this year during homecoming week, advisor Heidi Karcher said.

Yet, when she met new school Principal Pete Murphy, he suggested they try a carnival to bring together all the clubs.

Almost everyone wanted to be a part of it, she said.

“Now I feel like I’m hosting Cedar Point here in the next few weeks,” Karcher said with a laugh.

The carnival will feature food, games and face painting. There will be pony rides, sponsored by the Campano Family; inflatables, donated for the evening by The Jumpy Co.; and snow cones sponsored by Little Kahuna.

Many of the clubs are doing something that relates to their mission.

The French Club will sell crepes and French pastries. The Outdoors club will host a corn hole tournament, and the Interact Club is hosting a DJ.

“It’s going to look almost like Spring-A-Rama, but minus the big Ferris wheel,” said senior Haleigh Karcher, 17.

For the community, it will show what high school students are doing with their time, Heidi Karcher said.

High school freshman, especially, might get ideas of clubs they can join.

“It shows what’s out there,” said senior Maura Gdovic, 17.

Little kids across the community already are talking about getting to come to the high school for the big carnival, said Remy, who coaches youth cheerleading.

Organizers said the TJ drumline performing likely will be a big hit of the night. And rain won’t stop the fun — everything will move inside to the gym and cafeteria.

“I’m just excited to see everyone come together,” said senior Angelina Gambino, 17.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me