Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
South Hills

Goodwill SWPA to close Whitehall store this month

Stephanie Hacke | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will close its longstanding Whitehall store and donation center when the lease runs out at 2780 Saw Mill Run Blvd. at the end of October.

The nonprofit opened a new store and donation center one year ago in West Mifflin as a replacement for the decades-old Whitehall store, said David Tobiczyk, vice president of marketing and development.

The West Mifflin store, which opened in November 2017, is one of Goodwill’s “next generation” stores, with more space and a more efficient donation process allowing items to get to the sales floor more quickly, Tobiczyk said. The store, located at 2212 Mountain View Drive in the old Busy Beaver site near Century Square, also features a canopy-covered drive-through drop-off center.

At the Whitehall store, the donation center was more more difficult, with donors having to maneuver pulling off of busy Route 51 to drop off items, Tobiczyk said. The store also was smaller.

Along with the Whitehall store, Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania also is closing its North Side store when its lease runs out at the end of October. A new location on the North Side is being sought, Tobiczyk said.

Following the closures, the nonprofit will continue to operate 32 stores across southwestern Pennsylvania and north central West Virginia.

Money generated from Goodwill’s stores go toward the nonprofit’s programs to help people find jobs.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me