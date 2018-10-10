Goodwill SWPA to close Whitehall store this month

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will close its longstanding Whitehall store and donation center when the lease runs out at 2780 Saw Mill Run Blvd. at the end of October.

The nonprofit opened a new store and donation center one year ago in West Mifflin as a replacement for the decades-old Whitehall store, said David Tobiczyk, vice president of marketing and development.

The West Mifflin store, which opened in November 2017, is one of Goodwill’s “next generation” stores, with more space and a more efficient donation process allowing items to get to the sales floor more quickly, Tobiczyk said. The store, located at 2212 Mountain View Drive in the old Busy Beaver site near Century Square, also features a canopy-covered drive-through drop-off center.

At the Whitehall store, the donation center was more more difficult, with donors having to maneuver pulling off of busy Route 51 to drop off items, Tobiczyk said. The store also was smaller.

Along with the Whitehall store, Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania also is closing its North Side store when its lease runs out at the end of October. A new location on the North Side is being sought, Tobiczyk said.

Following the closures, the nonprofit will continue to operate 32 stores across southwestern Pennsylvania and north central West Virginia.

Money generated from Goodwill’s stores go toward the nonprofit’s programs to help people find jobs.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.